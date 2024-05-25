Sepio Capital LP Sells 3,116 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 58,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 997,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $202,365,000 after purchasing an additional 510,261 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 34,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $189,779,000 after acquiring an additional 718,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total value of $4,042,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 636,344 shares of company stock valued at $184,877,874. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,059,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,703. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.