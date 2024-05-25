Sepio Capital LP Sells 5,366 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.57. 9,485,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,170,795. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

