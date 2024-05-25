SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 107.22%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in SFL by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 64,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SFL by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,348,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
