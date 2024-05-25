Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sharecare from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research cut Sharecare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Sharecare Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHCR opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Sharecare has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $90.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sharecare by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,142 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sharecare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,151,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 189,029 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sharecare by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 9,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,296 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sharecare

(Get Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

