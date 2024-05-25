Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

