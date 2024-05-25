Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SIFY stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

