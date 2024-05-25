Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 91.4% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 132,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.