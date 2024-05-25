Skopos Labs Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,949 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 25,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $209.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $447.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.15. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

