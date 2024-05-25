Skopos Labs Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Skopos Labs Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $159,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.7 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.22. 12,012,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,476,635. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.17 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total transaction of $37,416,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total value of $37,416,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 886,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,582,433. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

