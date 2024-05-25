Skopos Labs Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,741 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,741 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $60,501,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,384 shares of company stock worth $3,653,916. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

ABT stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.95. 4,455,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,875. The company has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.