SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Reduced by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,123,000 after buying an additional 2,722,638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after buying an additional 1,303,499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after buying an additional 694,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after purchasing an additional 322,362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

