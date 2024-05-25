SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,751 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $28,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 3,043,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,238. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

