StockNews.com Downgrades VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

VOXX International Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $86.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

VOXX International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in VOXX International by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 902.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.