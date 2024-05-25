StockNews.com Downgrades VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
VOXX International Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $86.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.43.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International
VOXX International Company Profile
VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VOXX International
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.