StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
Shares of UUU opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.74%.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.