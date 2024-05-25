StockNews.com Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Hold

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 688,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,892. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,526,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,950,000 after purchasing an additional 380,991 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after buying an additional 1,240,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,812,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,517,000 after acquiring an additional 295,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,374,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

