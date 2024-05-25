StockNews.com Lowers SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SunOpta

SunOpta Price Performance

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.