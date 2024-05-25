Sui (SUI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.53 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, Sui has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $139.32 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001573 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,339,196,966 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,339,196,965.7338886 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.07582652 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $258,807,430.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

