Susquehanna Lowers Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $195.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $208.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $144.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.18. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

