Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 70.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Symbotic by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 250.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 195.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In related news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,186,647 shares of company stock valued at $278,589,353. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SYM traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,720. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYM

About Symbotic

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.