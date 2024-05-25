Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.900-12.980 EPS.

Synopsys stock opened at $587.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $409.83 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $558.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $616.18.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

