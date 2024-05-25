T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Trading 0.6% Higher

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.15. 2,877,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7,527% from the average session volume of 37,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

