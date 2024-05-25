TBH Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

CHCT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. 119,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHCT. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Community Healthcare Trust

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.