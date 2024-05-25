TBH Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWM stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.44. 19,946,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,489,108. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.93 and a 200-day moving average of $196.59.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.