TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $448,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,464,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,228. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

