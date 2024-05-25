TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $496,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,628. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

