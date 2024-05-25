TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS HYDB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $46.50. 77,159 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

