TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 11,704 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,520,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,254. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day moving average is $155.04. The company has a market cap of $353.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

