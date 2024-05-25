TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,106,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043,511. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

