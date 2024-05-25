TCW Group Inc. Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.18. The stock had a trading volume of 592,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,961. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

