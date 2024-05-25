Team Hewins LLC Buys New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $954,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,228. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.16 and its 200 day moving average is $170.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.