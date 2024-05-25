Team Hewins LLC Buys Shares of 2,188 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,188 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.62. 1,102,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,659. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.01.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.82.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

