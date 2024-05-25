Team Hewins LLC Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in GSK by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. 2,210,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,608. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

