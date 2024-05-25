Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 23.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 59,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.86. 695,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,860. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. Analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.