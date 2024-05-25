Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.41.

Target stock opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day moving average is $149.59. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

