Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. Terex has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,752.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,882 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,606,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Terex by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after purchasing an additional 733,690 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,672,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Terex by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 263,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Terex by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 161,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

