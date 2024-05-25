The Baldwin Insurance Group’s (BWIN) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BWIN stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

