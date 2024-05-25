The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Trading Up 2.2%

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. 198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The GPT Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

The GPT Group Company Profile

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

