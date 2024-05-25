The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.10. 2,692,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $322.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HD. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

