The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

The Weir Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

