Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $383.98 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $383.98 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011485 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,130.24 or 1.00009347 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011498 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00109054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003667 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0382034 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $8,086,458.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.