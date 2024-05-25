Tidemark LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.01. 2,284,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,502. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.28 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.48 and a 200 day moving average of $430.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

