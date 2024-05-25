Tidemark LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDXFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,011 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,682,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,114,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,665,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.59. 294,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,047. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

