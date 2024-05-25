Tidemark LLC Invests $33,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VGK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,075. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.