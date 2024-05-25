Tidemark LLC Purchases New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $129.49. 5,983,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.57. The firm has a market cap of $327.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Read Our Latest Report on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.