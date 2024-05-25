Tidemark LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Celsius by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Up 3.8 %

CELH stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,513. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock valued at $136,706,859. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

