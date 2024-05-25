TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given a $114.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.05.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

