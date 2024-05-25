Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TNXP opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals



Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Further Reading

