Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.1 %

TSCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.00. 790,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.