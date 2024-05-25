TRON Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.14 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $8.14 billion and $279.07 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001438 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000887 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000757 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000559 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,408,620,009 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.