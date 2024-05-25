TRON Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.14 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $8.14 billion and $279.07 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000887 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000757 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000559 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,408,620,009 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

