Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

TSN stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.71. 1,358,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,652. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 639.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 80,262 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $8,255,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

